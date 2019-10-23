Happenings at Wawa First United – October 23

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
The United Church Women of First United Church wish to thank the entire community for their support of the recent Thrift Shop.
All remaining items have been sent to Sault Ste. Marie.
Sun. Oct. 27 Official Board Meeting
Sun. Oct. 27 The Blessing Tour – Inspiring songs of Grace, Gratitude & Faithfulness.
7:00 p.m.- Freewill Offering
Mon. Nov. 04 U.C.W. – 7:00 p.m.
What you have promised, you have given, O God!
