Happenings at Wawa First United – April 29

John 10:1-10 Jesus is the Good Shepherd and the gate

As in the Lord is My Shepherd, the 23 Psalm, Jesus talks to the people how He too is a good shepherd the same as God is a good shepherd. The Sheep know the sound of his voice and are willing to follow. There are many temptations to follow a voice that may sound like your shepherd but there is only one. If we listen we will hear God’s voice directing us. And if we follow the ways Jesus taught he is the gate and the shepherd to our salvation.

Story about “Sheep and Shepherds”

A couple were visiting Israel. “ It was a beautiful spring day and after lunch we went to the roof of the restaurant to see the view. As we looked out over the city we noticed a large patch of pasture, 3-5 acres. All of a sudden from two directions, we saw a couple of shepherds bringing their flocks. Both had about 25-30 sheep apiece. The sheep went into the pasture to graze and the two shepherds stood at the gate exchanging greetings and smoking a cigarette. We wandered around the to other side of the roof and looked and then wandered back. Just about the time we got there, one of the shepherds opened the gate and hollered something. I don’t know what is was but the sheep sure did. All the heads of the sheep in his flock came up. He hollered something else, and here they come. I wish I had a video camera. Because there was the truth of this passage right before our very eyes.” We know that God’s voice is there to protect us, and we know the He is telling us we are His. We know when we hear that voice whether it comes in the still of the night or day, in the time joy or sorrow, in the time of fear or contentment, or just when we are in need of a quiet voice to help us through a situation. We are the Beloved Children of God, and we are never truly alone, and when the time is right and we are listening, we are joined in the Spirit with God.

Creation Connection:

We live in a world of human and non-human relationships. As participants in the wisdom of God through our relationship with Christ, our role is to bring those relationships into balance.

(Used with permission the Gathering L/ E 2026)

Sunday, May 3 – Fifth Sunday of Easter

Scriptures

Acts 7:55-60 Stephan is stoned

Psalm 31 My times are in your hands

1 Peter 2:2-12 A chosen race, a royal priesthood, living stones

John 14; 1-14 I am the way, the truth, the life

Lay Leader: Lorna Reader: Diane

Announcements:

We invite all those on a journey of faith to join us on Sundays at 11 am.

The Prayer Shawl group will meet on Saturday, May 2nd at 2- 3:30 pm in the Family Room at First United. All knitters and crocheters are most welcome to come and join in the fellowship of making prayer shawls. Materials can be provided if needed.

May 3 – Mental Health Sunday

May 4 – World Laughter Day

May 5 – Red Dress Day in remembrance of Missing, Murdered and Exploited indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit People.

May 1 – Buddha Day ( Vesak: first full moon in May)

May 5 – Cinco de Mayo