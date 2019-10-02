Breaking News

Last Week To Purchase Your Tickets!

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation directors and volunteers will be trying their best to sell out their tickets for the Dream Vacation Lottery. This is the last week you can purchase tickets!Only 2000 tickets will be sold so your chances of winning are quite good if you purchase 1 for $10.00 or 3 for $20.00.

The draw will be made on October 9, 2019 at 4:30 PM at the Lady Dunn Health Centre lobby. Make sure you treat yourself, family members and friends to a chance to win such a great prize, a return trip anywhere Westjet flies plus $2000 cash!

Proceeds will be used to support the Medical Device Reprocessing Department by purchasing a brand new washer/disinfector and sterilizer. The current equipment is reaching its life end and needs to be replaced. Once the upgrade is complete, the MDRD will be able to continue to provide the highest quality of sterilization for our hospital. Thank you to those who have purchased tickets already and we look forward to selling many more in the next week to come.

For more information about the gift of flight or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.

