Between the Covers – October 2

New books on the 7-Day shelf this week are: “Never Have I Ever” by Joshilyn Jackson, “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead and “Shamed” by Linda Castillo. There are some great reads on the 7-Day Shelf! Come on in and check it out!

Staff Picks for October are: “The Morning After” by Lisa Jackson, “A Willing Murder” by Jude Deveraux, “Sister, Sister” by Sue Fortin and this week’s feature is “Dry Bones” by Craig Johnson. (from book jacket)

When the largest, most complete fossil of a Tyrannosaurus rex is discovered in Absaroka County, it would appear to have nothing to do with Walt. That is, until the Cheyenne rancher on whose land she’s found is himself found face down in a turtle pond. As a number of parties vie for ownership of the priceless remains, including rancher Danny Lone Elk’s family, the Cheyenne tribe, the Deputy Attorney General, and a cadre of FBI men, Walt must recruit undersheriff Victoria Moretti, Henry Standing Bear, and Dog to investigate a sixty-six million year-old cold case that’s starting to heat up fast.

‘COFFEE BREAK’ FOR ALZHEIMERS – We are doing our small part to raise money for the Alzheimer Society. If you make a donation to the Alzheimer Society here at the library, you will have a chance to win a prize package which includes some awesome books, coffee and treats!! We also have a display of books that are available for checkout and pamphlets to take, should you need more information about Alzheimer. Come on in today to the Wawa Public Library and help support the Alzheimer Society.

AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM- We will begin our After School Program on Tuesday, October 15th, 2019! Please watch for more information in the next coming weeks.

WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING- The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on October 21st, 2019 starting at 5:00pm at the Wawa Public Library. Everyone is welcome to attend.