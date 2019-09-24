Heavy Rainfall to begin overnight

4:41 PM EDT Tuesday 24 September 2019
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
Rain, at times heavy, will begin overnight.
Heavy rainfall with a risk of thunderstorms will begin after midnight and continue through Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts near 40 millimetres are expected with the heaviest rainfall occurring early Wednesday morning.
