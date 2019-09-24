Heavy Rainfall to begin overnight

4:41 PM EDT Tuesday 24 September 2019

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Rain, at times heavy, will begin overnight.

Heavy rainfall with a risk of thunderstorms will begin after midnight and continue through Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts near 40 millimetres are expected with the heaviest rainfall occurring early Wednesday morning.