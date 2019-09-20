NDP calls for immediate action to crack down on vaping

NDP Health Critic France Gélinas is calling for urgent action to crack down on the marketing of vaping – and warns that Doug Ford’s Conservative government is moving in the wrong direction.

“Now more than ever, we need to heed the warnings of health experts raising serious concerns about this product: crack down on advertising, ban flavoured vapes designed to entice young customers and limit the amount of nicotine vape marketers can put in their product,” said Gélinas.

“Instead of putting people’s health first, Doug Ford’s Conservatives have moved in the opposite direction: loosening restrictions on advertising and effectively encouraging young people to vape. Their reckless actions have put young people’s health at risk. They need to fix this now.”

Gélinas called on Ford Health Minister Christine Elliott to reverse her government’s decision to loosen regulations allowing the vape industry to advertise. Last October, Ontario loosened regulations allowing companies to directly market vaping products to the public, ignoring the warning from health advocates.

SOURCE – NDP Health Critic France Gélinas