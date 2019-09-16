Breaking News

Gas Stolen in Wawa, Arrest made after deploying spike belt near Goulais River

On September 15, 2019, at approximately 4:30 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a service station on Mission Road in Wawa, Ontario, regarding a theft of gas.

At approximately 5:55 p.m., an officer from the Sault Ste Marie OPP Detachment observed the suspect motor vehicle driving southbound on Highway 17. Upon seeing the police vehicle, the suspect fled southbound at a high rate of speed. Rather than pursue the vehicle, officers successfully deployed a spike belt on Highway 17 near Goulais River, Ontario.  Both occupants of the vehicle were subsequently placed under arrest.

Toby FISHER, a 45-year-old, from Mission, British Columbia, is charged with:

  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime under $5000, contrary to section 355(b) of the Criminal Code (CC),
  • Theft Under $5000 – Shoplifting, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC,
  • Dangerous Operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC,
  • Operation While Prohibited, contrary to section 320.18 of the CC,
  • Race a Motor Vehicle – Stunt, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA),
  • Use Plate Not Authorized for Vehicle, contrary to section 12(1)(d) of the HTA.

 

Tara MUNRO, a 37-year-old, no fixed address, is charged with:

  • Possession Property Obtained by Crime under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC,
  • Theft Under $5000 – Shoplifting, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC.

 

Both accused parties were held in custody and are to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 16, 2019, for a bail hearing.

Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provides policing services to Wawa, Chapleau, White River, Hornepayne and Dubreuiville.
