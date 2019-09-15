PEDERSEN, Jorgine (Ginna)

Jorgine (Ginna) Pedersen passed away peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the age of 92.

Ginna was born in Tjaerborg, Denmark in 1927 to Jens Christian and Gertrude Nielsen. She was the much-loved sister of Verner (Bente), the late Fleming (late Beatrice), late Henri (late Edna), late Arne (late Lena), late Hans Christian (late Carn), late Thora Sorensen (late Nils), late Anna Lisa and late Henning.

Following World War II, she left the family farm and made her way to Canada, settling in Sault Ste. Marie where she met the love of her life, Gunnar. In their sixty years of marriage, they had a beautiful life together raising their children Susan Switzer (Terry), Ted (Micky), and Sharon Eder (late Joe). Ginna was a cherished Mormor/Farmor (Grandmother) to Anya Macartney and Dannica Switzer, Jessica Leclair (Adrian) and Nicholas (Sophie), Sarah Eder (Justin) and Ben Eder (Natasha), and was blessed to have held all six of her great-grandchildren Fletcher and Eleanor Macartney, Ella and Kenzie Leclair, Ryker and Hendrik Pedersen. She will be also missed by her many nieces, nephews and cousins in Canada and Denmark.

During her lifetime, Ginna worked in a bakery, designed and sewed wedding gowns and clothing collections for select clients, taught sewing within the separate school system and finally owned and operated an antique shop. She will be fondly remembered by all the people she touched with her knowledge, kindness and compassion. She also taught her grandchildren her unique way of playing solitaire. And no, moving the cards is not cheating!

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Ginna’s life will be held at a later date.

Thank you to the nursing staff on 3B, Matti and Dr. Shafiee for their compassion and care.

In lieu of flowers donations to Transforming Faces (www.transformingfaces.org) or to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family.