Letter – Wawa has joined the throw away world

Dear Brenda,

For the third time in 10 days, I’ve heard this story

There a rooster on the loose at SPG, There’s a rooster half-starved and on the loose out by the greenhouses I caught a starving rooster out by the dump can you take it.

So what gives Wawa?

You all get on the “organic is better” bandwagon. Order some day olds (chicks) then when you find out you got some none egg-laying boys in the mix, you toss them away to be eaten by the wolves or coyotes or worse, starve to death.

Not very ethical people.

Murray Davidson