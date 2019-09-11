Wednesday Morning News – September 11

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of drizzle early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 13. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – clearing this evening. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 4.

News Tidbits – Don’t forget the upcoming Alzheimer’s Coffee Break at the Wawa Public Library during the weeks of September 16th and September 23rd, 2019. At that time all coffee sales will be donated to the Alzheimer Society. The price for a coffee at the library is $1.00.