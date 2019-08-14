Wednesday Morning News – August 14

Weather – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – partly cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 9.

News Tidbits – Don’t forget that tonight you can learn about AY Jackson, a member of the Group of Seven at the Tourist Information Centre tonight.

This month CHADWIC Home is collecting non-perishable food items which may include: tuna/salmon, canned soups, canned fruits, cereals, pasta, spices, flour, and babyfood. They also note that cash donations are always welcomed, and you can visit their website for an electronic donation.