Wednesday Morning News – July 30

Weather -Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 19. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 8.

News Tidbits – Artist Don Charbonneau is holding a workshop today at the Agawa Bay Information Centre today.. Painting supplies will be provided. Cost: $20 per person, and everyone goes home with a completed painting! Start time is 1pm to 3:45 pm. To reserve a seat please call 705 882 2026 and ask to be transferred to the Lake Effect Gift Shop or call Don Charbonneau at 705 852 1069.

Don’t forget – The United Church is now accepting all donations for the next thrift sale. Please leave all donations inside the building at the back door. We can not accept TV’s or furniture.