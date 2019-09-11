The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
Thurs. Sept. 12 Worship Committee – 2:00 p.m.
Sun. Sept. 15 Official Board Meeting
Thurs. Oct. 17 – 21 Thrift Shop (Sorting takes place at 9:00 a.m. every Tues. – ALL Help is greatly appreciated.)
Your Word, O God, encourages us to reflect and act.
This Media Release
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Statement by Premier Doug Ford on the 18th Anniversary of 9/11 - September 11, 2019
- Happenings at Wawa First United Church – September 11 - September 11, 2019
- World Suicide Prevention Day - September 10, 2019