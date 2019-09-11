Happenings at Wawa First United Church – September 11

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.

Thurs. Sept. 12 Worship Committee – 2:00 p.m.

Sun. Sept. 15 Official Board Meeting

Thurs. Oct. 17 – 21 Thrift Shop (Sorting takes place at 9:00 a.m. every Tues. – ALL Help is greatly appreciated.)

Your Word, O God, encourages us to reflect and act.