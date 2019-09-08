Breaking News

Sunday Morning News – September 8

Weather – Mainly sunny. High 17. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low plus 4.

News Tidbits – Did you know? The Thrift Barn on Broadway Avenue accepts used and dead batteries foe recycling. There is a wood box near loading dock for car batteries, and to recycle mall batteries, bring them into the store.

