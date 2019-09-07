Men’s Night Golf – September 5

105 Players

1st FLIGHT: Paul Bastien, Nick Begin, Mike Belanger – 4 under par 32

2nd FLIGHT: Jean DesGagne, Jim Ollynick, Luc Belanger – 2 under par 34

3rdFLIGHT: Nick farand, Kyle Wood, Mike Lavergne -1 under par 35

4th FLIGHT: Joe McCoy, Glen Williams, Gary Mercier – Even par 36

5th FLIGHT: Jesse Johnson, Jose Plante, Jules Anglehart – 1 over par 37

6th FLIGHT: Dan Mathius, Sandy Oliver, Mario Casavant – 4 over par 40

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Voucher Closest to Hole#1: Raphael Ramsey

Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole#2: Mitch Cousineau

Wawa Motor Inn-$25. Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: Jim Olynik

Brokerlink Insurance $20.00 Closest to Hole #4: Francis Dechamplain

Canadian Tire-$25.Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Kyle Wood (carry over)

Viking Restaurant Voucher Closest to Hole #6: Luc Belanger

Mission Motors – $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Derek Hardy

RD YARD CARE – $20 -Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Chris Buckle

Roxy Bowling Lanes- $25. Voucher-Longest Drive Hole#9: Chris Buckell

Subway Sandwiches $20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole#9: James Morden

Winner: Driving Range Voucher: Dave Hall

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Darren Miller

Winner of Cash Draw for $41.00: Eric Levesque

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3 & 7-($1,235.00)-NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. 50% to the Winner & 50% to the Club.

25 Foot Putt ($612.00) – 7 PUTTERS:

Andrew Chanykoff, Marcel Poulin, Mike Belanger, Claude Samson, Eric Mitrikas, Jose Plante, Butch Terris – NO WINNER!! So, it went to a PUTT OFF……GARY TRUDEAU won on the 24th putt.

Trivia Question: What is another name for a utility club? ANSWER: Hybrid

WINNER: Judy Zagar

Happenings coming up at the Michipicoten Golf Club: Club Championship Setember 14th and 15th (members only). Ryder Cup Tournament goes September 21st ( everyone welcome) Call the Pro Shop for details At 705-856-7409. Season-ending Club Closing “3 Club Challenge runs September 28th. Everyone welcome! Call for details. The Michipicoten Golf Club is still open for regular golf so come on down and enjoy the best conditions of the year!!

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2019 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today. Thanks to all the staff that helped make this season such a success!!

See everyone next year!!!