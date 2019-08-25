Men’s Night Golf – August 22

89 Players

1st FLIGHT: Ron Rody, Chris Buckell, Dave Hall- 5 under par 31

2nd FLIGHT: Mike Belanger, Danny Mathias, Frank McRae-3 under par 33

3rdFLIGHT: Glen Williams, Gary Mercier, Rod Lamming-1 under par 35

4th FLIGHT: Tyler Poulin, Gilles Pelletier, Tyler Pelletier–even par 36

5th FLIGHT: Eric Mitrikas, Tony Thomas Scott Robinson– 1 over par 37

6th FLIGHT: Jeff Austin, Ray Brisson, Ralph Zagar-3 over par 39

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Voucher Closest to Hole#1: Ray Brisson

Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole#2: Andrew Chalykoff

Wawa Motor Inn-$25. Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: Butch Terris

Brokerlink Insurance $20.00 Closest to Hole #4: Rene Gagne

Canadian Tire-$25.Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Paul Bernath

Viking Restaurant Voucher Closest to Hole #6: Ron Henson

Mission Motors – $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Bob Clifford

RD YARD CARE – $20 -Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Chris Buckell

Roxy Bowling Lanes- $25. Voucher-Longest Drive Hole#9: Julian Boucher

Subway Sandwiches $20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole#9: Peter Russ

Winner: Driving Range Voucher: Roland Lachapelle

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Jesse Johnson

Winner of Cash Draw for $45.00: Vic Sillanpaa

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7-($1,126.00)-NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. 50% to the Winner & 50% to the Club.

25 Foot Putt ($581.00) – 5 PUTTERS:

Marc Szekely, Jesse Johnson, Eric Levesque, Kevin Auger, James Morden, Hector Morrison- NO WINNER

Trivia Question: How many golfers have won at least 10 majors in their career?

ANSWER: (3) Jack Nicklaus (18), Tiger Woods (15), Walter Hagen (11)

WINNER:

Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: When you call in on Monday morning’s at 8:00 a.m. for your tee time please call 705-856-7409. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2019 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.