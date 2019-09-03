Breaking News

SE OPP Chapleau – Looking for assistance in locating Alain Bergeron

Post Views: 561

Screenshot of FB post by Ontario Provincial Police North East Region on September 2nd.

Sep 3, 2019 @ 11:51 – On September 1, 2019, at approximately 5:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a missing person in Chapleau, Ontario.

Alain BERGERON, a 36-year-old male, was last seen walking on Cogen Road in Chapleau, Ontario, on August 29, 2019. He is described as approximately 5’8″ tall, 185 lbs, short brown hair and hazel eyes. His typical form of dress is jeans, long sleeve shirt, ball cap and work boots.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being. Anyone with any information or who may know the whereabouts of this missing person is asked to contact the Superior East OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the nearest police authority.

Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provide policing services throughout Ontario. Our officers are responsible for policing over one million square kilometres of land and waterways. They provide frontline policing services to more than 320 Ontario municipalities and patrol over 126,000 kilometres of provincial roadways.
Ontario Provincial Police

Latest posts by Ontario Provincial Police (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*