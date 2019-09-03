SE OPP Chapleau – Looking for assistance in locating Alain Bergeron

Sep 3, 2019 @ 11:51 – On September 1, 2019, at approximately 5:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a missing person in Chapleau, Ontario.

Alain BERGERON, a 36-year-old male, was last seen walking on Cogen Road in Chapleau, Ontario, on August 29, 2019. He is described as approximately 5’8″ tall, 185 lbs, short brown hair and hazel eyes. His typical form of dress is jeans, long sleeve shirt, ball cap and work boots.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being. Anyone with any information or who may know the whereabouts of this missing person is asked to contact the Superior East OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the nearest police authority.