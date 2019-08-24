SE OPP – Stolen Vehicle found on Mission Road

On August 21, 2019, at approximately 11:40 p.m., a member of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting routine patrols in Wawa, Ontario.

The officer observed a minivan on Mission Road and proceeded to query the licence plate of the vehicle. A traffic stop was initiated after the query revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen a few hours prior.

As a result of the investigation, Tommy MAKTAR, a 48-year-old from Pond Inlet, Nunavut, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Drive Vehicle or Boat With Cannabis Readily Available, contrary to section 12(1) of the Cannabis Control Act (CCA),

Drive Motor Vehicle – no licence, contrary to section 32(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 16, 2019, in Wawa, Ontario.