Northeast Forest Fire Update – August 22

There were two new forest fires discovered by late afternoon on August 22.

Algonquin Park 18 is listed at 0.1 of a hectare. The fire is located near Round Island Lake.

Bancroft 12 is being held at 0.1 of a hectare and is located southwest of Bon Echo Provincial Park.

At the time of this update, there are six other active wildland fires in the region.

Algonquin Park 17 is under control at 0.1 of a hectare and is located near North Tea Lake.

Peterborough 3 is not under control at 4.2 hectares. This fire is located southwest of Second Depot Lake and east of Wilkinson Road.

Sudbury 37 is under control at 2.5 hectares and is located west of Friday Lake.

North Bay 18 is under control at 1 hectare and is located north of the Mattawa River northeast of Paresseux Falls.

Algonquin Park 14 is under control at 0.2 of a hectare and is located near Burnt Island Lake.

Timmins 19 is being held at 3.3 hectares. The fire is located east of Night Hawk Lake.

The forest fire hazard ranges from low to high across the region, with the areas of most concern situated in the central and eastern portions of the region.

For up to date forest fire hazard conditions in your area, see the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfires.

Help prevent forest fires

Adopt safe campfire practices! Choose the site of your campfire carefully and keep your fire small. Stay nearby: never leave it unattended. Put your fire out by drowning it with water. Be sure that it is extinguished prior to leaving the site. Stir the ashes with a stick to uncover hot coals and then drown it again. You can never be too safe.

Consider alternatives to burning brush or yard waste, such as chipping or composting when possible, or saving burn piles for the fall or after the fire season. Use of outdoor fires must follow the outdoor burning rules set out in the Forest Fire Prevention Act of Ontario. Fires are to be started no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Fires should never be left unattended and tools and water should be close at hand to put the fire out. More details on outdoor burning regulations can be found online atOntario.ca/forestfire

More Information

For updates on highway closures, check Ontario511 or@OPPCommunicationsNER on Twitter, and Ontario Provincial Police-Northeast Region on Facebook.

For information about the current forest fire situation: 1-888-220-7242

For updates on the fire situation, visit ontario.ca/forestfire or follow us on Twitter @ONforestfires .

To report a forest fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire south of these rivers, dial 911.