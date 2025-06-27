Breaking News

Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 27

There were no new fires discovered in the Northeast Region today.

There are currently 4 active fires in the Northeast; two are under control, and two are being observed.

The fire hazard is moderate to high across most of the Northeast Region while the central area from Sault Ste. Marie east to the Quebec border and south to Gravenhurst has a low fire hazard.

Natural Resources Forestry
