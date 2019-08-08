Registration Opening Soon for Eight New Online Certificate Programs

Sault College is continuously looking for opportunities to further diversify its online program and course offerings. With eight new online certificate programs added to the roster, Sault College is now offering over 30 online certificate options for learners!

Registration for online learning for the September intake begins August 12 and can be done by calling 705.759.6700 option #3! Take advantage of our many course offerings that can be taken completely online and on a part-time basis, including our newest additions:

Business for Trades Certificate designed for tradespersons who would like to develop the skills needed to manage a trades business. Learners will develop a variety of relevant business-related knowledge and skills including operations, planning, finance, marketing, human resources, health and safety, and ethics.

Social Media and Digital Communications Certificate designed for individuals who have a background or interest in business, marketing, advertising, communications, or web design who want to learn about the dynamic field of social media and digital communications.

Perioperative Nursing Certificate for Registered Nurses (RNs) and Registered Practical Nurses (RPNs) who want to specialize in or broaden their knowledge of perioperative nursing.

Instructional Design Certificate for those interested in the theory, practice, and design of instructional content for various modes of delivery (e.g. in-person, online, or hybrid). Learners will gain the theoretical knowledge and practical skills required to design and develop instruction and/or training for a variety of fields including higher education and corporate training.

Records and Information Management Certificate provides learners with the knowledge and skills required to maintain accurate and up-to-date records and information using the latest technology in a variety of settings including finance, insurance, healthcare, government, non-profit organizations, and manufacturing.

Client and Customer Relations Certificate provides learners with strategies, approaches, and techniques to enhance client relations and enable customer service excellence.

Early Childhood Education Leadership Certificate designed for learners who have an Early Childhood Education (ECE) diploma and who wish to enhance their leadership skills or gain the knowledge and skills required to pursue a career as a supervisor, manager, or administrator of childcare services.

Early Childhood Education Resource Consulting Ontario College Graduate Certificate designed to provide registered early childhood educators with specialized knowledge, skills, and abilities to work as resource consultants with children who have special needs and their families.

Students who enroll in the Early Childhood Education Leadership and the Early Childhood Education Resource Consulting certificates may qualify for funding through Ontario’s ECE Leadership Grant. For more information on this grant, contact 1-866-989-9299 or email [email protected].

“Sault College’s Continuing Education Department remains committed to broadening its online programming to offer courses that are unique and address the needs of our learners,” said Rachel Hill, Program Manager, E-Learning. “Online learning is appealing to many as it offers a high degree of flexibility and a self-directed learning environment. Many learners may be balancing work or personal commitments that make it difficult to attend traditional on-campus courses or are living outside of Sault Ste. Marie. These online programs help to better balance their learning needs while supporting their educational goals,” she added.

Learners can complete just one course or work towards completing an entire certificate – it’s completely up to the learner! Each program offers a September, January or May intake. To learn more about these and other online programming, visit www.saultcollege.ca/continuingeducation or contact 705.759.2554 ext. 2612.

