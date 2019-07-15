Schreiber OPP use Helicopter, Canine Unit and ERT to search for Driver of Stolen Vehicle

Jul 15, 2019 @ 11:40 – On July 14, 2019, at approximately 12:15 p.m., officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a request to locate a vehicle that was westbound on Highway 11/17 from Schreiber.

Schreiber OPP had attempted to conduct a vehicle stop as the investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen from New Brunswick. The driver did not stop and fled from police.

Officers located the vehicle in the Municipality of Shuniah and attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle did not stop.

OPP Air Service (helicopter) assisted officers by following the vehicle and observed that the vehicle had pulled over onto Ivar Road, west of Shabaqua. The driver and lone occupant had exited the vehicle and entered the bush.

The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) Canine Unit, OPP Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team (ERT) officers attended the scene to assist with searching for the driver. Subsequently, the driver was located and arrested.

Cody WHITE, 26 years of age, from Tiny Township, ON has been charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) offences;

Flight from Police contrary to section 320.17 CC (x 3),

Dangerous Operation contrary to section 320.13(1) CC,

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) CC.

WHITE has been held in custody for a video court appearance on July 15, 2019.