Collision west of Schreiber Claims Life – Closes highway for 11 hours

On Thursday, November 22, 2018, at approximately 7:04 pm, officers from the Schreiber Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 west of Schreiber

A westbound vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle on Highway17 just east of Whitesand Road.

The driver of the westbound vehicle Rikki-Leigh Jocelyn CLARK, 24 years of Petawawa, ON was transported to the hospital by ambulance but succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The driver of the eastbound automobile was transported to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

OPP, OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI), Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Schreiber Fire and Terrace Bay attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

Highway 17 was completely closed for 11 hours when it was opened to one lane and is now completely re-opened.

The investigation is continuing and updates will be provided when they become available.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind the public to slow down and drive according to weather conditions.