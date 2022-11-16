Schreiber OPP – Charges laid in Drug Trafficking Investigation

As a result of public complaints, officers from the Schreiber Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began an investigation into drug trafficking in the town of Terrace Bay.

As a result of this investigation a warrant was issued for the arrest of Shane MAYCOCK, 35 years old, of Terrace Bay, Ontario.

On 15 November 2022 the accused was arrested and held for a bail hearing, charged with:

– Trafficking in Schedule I Substance – Cocaine, contrary to Section 5(1) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.