Schreiber OPP – Remember to Lock your Vehicle

With summer upon us there is an increase in foot traffic on our local streets which can lead to crimes of opportunity. Members of the Schreiber Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding the public to help assist in preventing these types of crimes by locking their vehicles and keeping valuables out of sight.

During the evening of July 18th and the early morning of July 19th 2020, several unlocked vehicles were entered and had items taken in the Terrace Heights and Parkway Place area of Terrace Bay. On the 25th of July 2020 another unlocked vehicle was entered on Pine Street in Terrace Bay.

The OPP remind the public that auto theft and theft from vehicles can be prevented by following some simple steps:

Always roll up your vehicle’s windows, lock the doors and pocket the key.

Park your vehicle in a well-lit area.

If you have a garage, use it and lock the door as well as your vehicle.

Never leave your vehicle unattended while it is running.

Never leave valuable objects or packages in full view; put them in the trunk or remove them from the vehicle.

Keep your vehicle registration certificate/proof of insurance on you at all times.

The OPP is requesting that anyone with information about these incidents to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).