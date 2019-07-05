West Parry Sound OPP Investigate Fatal Collision on Highway 69

On Thursday, June 4, 2019, at approximately 12:39 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the West Parry Sound and Sudbury Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and the Britt Fire Department, responded to a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 69 in Mowat Township, Ontario, approximately six kilometers south of the French River.

The vehicles involved were a pickup truck and commercial motor vehicle, fuel tanker truck.

The 37-year-old, driver of a southbound pickup truck, from Sudbury, Ontario, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 59-year-old driver of the northbound commercial motor vehicle, from Rayside-Balfour, ON, was transported to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A post-mortem examination is expected to occur today. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Highway 69 was closed in both directions for approximately ten hours while OPP Traffic Collision Investigators conducted an analysis of the scene.