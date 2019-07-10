West Parry Sound OPP Release name of Deceased in Collision

On July 4, 2019, at approximately 12:39 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the West Parry Sound and Sudbury Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and the Britt Fire Department, responded to a collision involving a pickup truck and a fuel tanker truck on Highway 69 in the area of the French River.

The driver of the southbound pickup truck, 37 year-old, Christopher LABRECHE from Sudbury, Ontario, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 59 year-old driver of the northbound commercial motor vehicle, from Rayside-Balfour, ON, was treated for injuries and released from hospital