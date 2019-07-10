On July 4, 2019, at approximately 12:39 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the West Parry Sound and Sudbury Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and the Britt Fire Department, responded to a collision involving a pickup truck and a fuel tanker truck on Highway 69 in the area of the French River.
The driver of the southbound pickup truck, 37 year-old, Christopher LABRECHE from Sudbury, Ontario, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 59 year-old driver of the northbound commercial motor vehicle, from Rayside-Balfour, ON, was treated for injuries and released from hospital
Ontario Provincial Police
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provide policing services throughout Ontario. Our officers are responsible for policing over one million square kilometres of land and waterways. They provide frontline policing services to more than 320 Ontario municipalities and patrol over 126,000 kilometres of provincial roadways.
Latest posts by Ontario Provincial Police (see all)
- West Parry Sound OPP Release name of Deceased in Collision - July 10, 2019
- Lifejacket Use saves six lives on Moose River - July 9, 2019
- OPP to use Facebook Live to talk about Methamphetamine – join them at 7 pm tonight - July 9, 2019