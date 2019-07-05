Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 5

There were two new fires in the Northeast Region by late afternoon today. Chapleau 5 is under control at 0.1 of a hectare. It is located near the southern corner of Brunswick House First Nation, approximately 5 km east of Chapleau. Cochrane 10 measures 74 hectares and is being observed, approximately 25 km west of the Quebec border, in the Far North.

At the time of this update, there are two other wildland fires in the region. Cochrane 9 is being held at 8 hectares. It is located on the east side of the Moose River approximately 30 km southwest of Moose Factory. Timmins 2 is being held at 4,645 hectares. Crews continue to patrol the fire actioning hot spots as required.

The forest fire hazard ranges predominantly from high to extreme in the Northeast, except for a portion of the Far North that is presenting a low to moderate hazard due to recent scattered precipitations.

For up to date forest fire hazard conditions in your area, see the interactive fire map.



TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS IN PARTS OF TIMMINS DISTRICT DUE TO FOREST FIRE IMPOSED BY MNRF TIMMINS DISTRICT

Pursuant to the Emergency Area Order signed June 11, 2019, an Implementation Order has been issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry prohibiting access and travel in portions of Timmins District where there are public safety hazards as a result of fire activity from Timmins #002.

The Order restricts travel, access and use in an identified area (see map at Ontario.ca/forestfire) and may be modified regularly to reflect changing fire conditions. This measure has been put in place to ensure public safety while allowing fire personnel to safely and effectively suppress the fires in the identified area.

All travel and use of Jack Road from the intersection of Jack Road and Highway 144, westerly to the Ontario Power Generation Mesomekenda Lake Dam, at Mesomekenda Lake is prohibited. All use and occupation of Crown Land or within 500 metres of the described closed roads within this area is prohibited.

If a member of the public believes that access within the restricted travel area is necessary for non-recreational purposes, please call 705-235-1334 to request a travel authorization permit. MNRF will review the request for access based on the rationale provided, local fire activity, and the potential fire risk.

Please visit ontario.ca/forestfire to view the current access restrictions, associated map, and fire activity as this site is being updated regularly.

Help fight forest fires – stay clear of waterbombers

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

More Information

For updates on highway closures, check Ontario511 or @OPPCommunicationsNER on Twitter, and Ontario Provincial Police-Northeast Region on Facebook.

For information about the current forest fire situation: 1-888-220-7242

For updates on the fire situation, visit ontario.ca/forestfire or follow us on Twitter @ONforestfires .

To report a forest fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire south of these rivers, dial 911.