Between the Covers – July 3

The Wawa Public Library presents Peter Mennie’s Magic Show. The fun will take place at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre on Thursday, July 11th starting at 7 pm at a cost of $5.00 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased at the Wawa Public Library or at the door. Hope to see you all there!

The Wawa Public Library T.D. Summer Reading Club began yesterday on July 2nd, 2019. Our theme this summer is “Natural World”. On Tuesdays, we will have Summer Reading Club (English). From 10am-11am will be for children aged 3-6 and from 1:30pm-3pm will be for children aged 7+. On Wednesdays, we will have Summer Reading Club (French). From 10am-11am will be for children aged 3-6 and from 1:30-3pm will be for children 7+. Thursdays will be Clay Club and we will have children 3-6 from 10am-11am and children aged 7+ from 1:30pm-2:30pm. Fridays will be Fun Day with Science Club from 10am-11am for children aged 7+ and Game Club from 1:30pm-2:30pm for children aged 6+. Please note that children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Registration forms are available at the Circulation Desk.

NEW BOOKS ON THE 7 DAY SHELF this week are; “The Farm” by Joanne Ramos, “The Malta Exchange” by Steve Berry and “Furious Hours” by Casey Cep.

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF JUNE ARE; “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini, “Beartown” by Fredrik Backman, “How to Stop Time” by Matt Haig and this week’s feature is “The Whistler” by John Grisham. (from book jacket)

We expect our judges to be honest and wise. Their integrity and impartiality are the bedrock of the entire judicial system. We trust them to ensure fair trials, to protect the rights of all litigants, to punish those who do wrong, and to oversee the orderly and efficient flow of justice.

But what happens when a judge bends the law or takes a bribe? It’s rare, but it happens.

Lacy Stoltz is an investigator for the Florida Board on Judicial Conduct. She is a lawyer, not a cop, and it is her job to respond to complaints dealing with judicial misconduct. After nine years with the Board, she knows that most problems are caused by incompetence, not corruption.

But a corruption case eventually crosses her desk. A previously disbarred lawyer is back in business with a new identity. He now goes by the name Greg Myers, and he claims to know of a Florida judge who has stolen more money than all other crooked judges combined. And not just crooked judges in Florida. All judges, from all states, and throughout U.S. history.

What’s the source of the ill-gotten gains? It seems the judge was secretly involved with the construction of a large casino on Native American land. The Coast Mafia financed the casino and is now helping itself to a sizable skim of each month’s cash. The judge is getting a cut and looking the other way. It’s a sweet deal: Everyone is making money.

But now Greg wants to put a stop to it. His only client is a person who knows the truth and wants to blow the whistle and collect millions under Florida law. Greg files a complaint with the Board on Judicial Conduct, and the case is assigned to Lacy Stoltz, who immediately suspects that this one could be dangerous.

Dangerous is one thing. Deadly is something else.

The Wawa Public Library next monthly Board Meeting will be held on Monday, September 16th, 2019 at the Wawa Public Library beginning at 5:00pm. All are welcome to attend!

The Wawa Public Library welcomes the donation of gently used DVDs and books! What we don’t catalogue we put in our book sales. Thank you in advance for supporting the library!