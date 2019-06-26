Wawa Youth Enterprise Camp

Take the first step in becoming an entrepreneur with Head Start in Business at this year’s Youth Enterprise Camp!!

Superior East Youth Enterprise Camp offers campers the opportunity to develop and execute their own “out of this world” business idea, meet local entrepreneurs and loan officers. They will also enjoy summer camp activities such as outdoor sports, theme days, and a special field trip! Campers will host ‘Business for a Day’ in front of the Wawa Post Office where parents, friends, and the community will have the opportunity to support campers, and celebrate their achievements in entrepreneurship.

The Camp takes place from August 12-16 at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre from 8:30 am – 4:00 pm daily, and is open for the ages 9-13. Please visit www.headstartinbusiness.com or call Phil Dittburner at 705-542-6166 for more information and to register.