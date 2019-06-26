Between the Covers – June 24

T.D. SUMMER READING CLUB – The Wawa Public Library T.D. Summer Reading Club starts July 2nd! We offer Reading Club in English and French, Clay Club, Science Club and Game Club. Different programs for all ages! For more information and to register, visit the circulation desk.

NEW BOOKS – Our New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are: “The Guest Book” by Sarah Blake, “The Pioneers” by David McCullough, “The Summoning” by Heather Graham.

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF JUNE ARE; “Finding Gobi” by Dion Leonard, “A Circle of Wives” by Alice LaPlante , “The Memory Keeper’s Daughter” by Kim Edwards and this week’s feature is “Treasure Hunt” by John L’Escroart.

Mickey Dade hates deskwork, but that’s all he’s been doing at Wyatt Hunt’s private investigative service, The Hunt Club. His itch to be active is answered when a body is discovered: It’s Dominic Como, one of San Francisco’s most high-profile activists-a charismatic man known as much for his expensive suits as his work on a half dozen nonprofit boards. One “person of interest” in the case is Como’s business associate, Alicia Thorpe-young, gorgeous, and the sister of one of Mickey’s friends.

As Mickey and Hunt are pulled into the case, they soon learn that the city’s golden fundraiser was involved in some highly suspect deals. And the lovely Alicia knows more about this-and more about Como-than she’s letting on.

Treasure Hunt is both a nail-biting thriller and a coming-of-age story, filled with Lescroart’s trademark San Francisco flavors. Mickey Dade, its young protagonist, gradually learns the hard lessons Hunt knows only too well, as the world he though he knew unravels around him.

WAWA GOOSE NEST SUMMER MARKET – The Wawa Public Library will be selling some used books in a Goose Nest during the Canada Day long weekend. We will be there on Friday June 27 from 4pm-8pm, Saturday and Sunday from 10am-4pm. Come and check it out!

WAWA MUSIC FESTIVAL – The Wawa Public Library will have a display set up for the Music Festival. We will a little craft for the children to do and some information on the TDSR Programs and general information about the library. We will be there from 10am-3pm. Come and check it out!

BOARD MEETING – The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on Monday, September 16th starting at5:00 pm at the Wawa Public Library. Please note there will be no Board Meetings for the months of July and August. Library Board Meetings are always open to the public and all are welcome to attend.