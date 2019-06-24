SE OPP Chapleau – Charge Resident with Assault Cause Bodily Harm

On June 22, 2019, at approximately 10:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call regarding an assault that had taken place at Seven Mile Lake near Chapleau, Ontario.

As a result of the investigation, Micheal HANN, a 40-year-old person, from Chapleau, Ontario, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault Causing Bodily Harm, contrary to section 267(b) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 19, 2019, in Chapleau, Ontario.