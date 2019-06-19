Breaking News

Karate in Wawa Tournament – Results

Thanks to the support of their many sponsors, hard-working volunteers, and exceptional competitors, Michipicoten Wado Kai held their first Karate in Wawa Tournament. This marks the return of sport karate to Wawa and harkens back to a decade ago when they hosted their last Ken Brown Memorial Tournament. Organizer Matt Larrett explained, “It was such a treat to see the gathering of senior Wawa black belts, smiles of young competitors, and to hear the kind words of those who came out to support us.”

 

Kumite Division Gold Silver Bronze
Boy’s White/Yellow/Orange (7-10) Miguel LeFrancois Dexter Noseworthy Cooper Viel
Boy’s Yellow (11-13) Carson White Auston Kraly Brycen Roy
Men’s Yellow Dieter Baughon Kenny Brown
Girl’s Yellow/Orange Lilllian Ouellet Chyann Clement Anya Pinel
Boy’s Orange Trenton Roy Kaydan Kiddle
Women’s Yellow/Orange Annika Vaslamaki Shani Larrett Melissa Terris
Mixed Green Delaney Schacher Darwin Larrett
Mixed Blue/Brown James Greer Jordan Knorz Cindy Dupuis
Men’s Nidan/Shodan Spencer Terris Ryan Apnar Matt Larrett
Kata Division Gold Silver Bronze
Boy’s White/Yellow/Orange (7-10) Dexter Noseworthy Dexter Noseworthy James Maki
Boy’s Yellow (11-13) Carson White Brycen Roy
Men’s Yellow Dieter Baughon Kenny Brown Auston Kraly
Girl’s Yellow/Orange Anya Pinel Lillian Ouellet Chyan Clement
Boy’s Orange Theo Farnier Kaydan Kiddle Trenton Roy
Women’s Yellow/Orange Annika Vaslamaki Shani Larrett Melissa Terris
Mixed Green Delaney Schacher Jazmyn Maki Darwin Larrett
Mixed Blue/Brown Jordan Knorz James Grer
Women’s Brown Joceylin Prince Nadine Duclos Cindy Dupuis
Mixed Nidan/Shodan Clarence Boutin Ryan Apnar Matt Larrett
Mixed Kyu Shindo/Bo Cindy Dupuis Annika Vastamaki James Greer
Men’s Nidan/Shodan Spencer Terris Hunter Schumacher Matt Larrett

