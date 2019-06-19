Karate in Wawa Tournament – Results

Thanks to the support of their many sponsors, hard-working volunteers, and exceptional competitors, Michipicoten Wado Kai held their first Karate in Wawa Tournament. This marks the return of sport karate to Wawa and harkens back to a decade ago when they hosted their last Ken Brown Memorial Tournament. Organizer Matt Larrett explained, “It was such a treat to see the gathering of senior Wawa black belts, smiles of young competitors, and to hear the kind words of those who came out to support us.”

Kumite Division Gold Silver Bronze Boy’s White/Yellow/Orange (7-10) Miguel LeFrancois Dexter Noseworthy Cooper Viel Boy’s Yellow (11-13) Carson White Auston Kraly Brycen Roy Men’s Yellow Dieter Baughon Kenny Brown Girl’s Yellow/Orange Lilllian Ouellet Chyann Clement Anya Pinel Boy’s Orange Trenton Roy Kaydan Kiddle Women’s Yellow/Orange Annika Vaslamaki Shani Larrett Melissa Terris Mixed Green Delaney Schacher Darwin Larrett Mixed Blue/Brown James Greer Jordan Knorz Cindy Dupuis Men’s Nidan/Shodan Spencer Terris Ryan Apnar Matt Larrett Kata Division Gold Silver Bronze Boy’s White/Yellow/Orange (7-10) Dexter Noseworthy Dexter Noseworthy James Maki Boy’s Yellow (11-13) Carson White Brycen Roy Men’s Yellow Dieter Baughon Kenny Brown Auston Kraly Girl’s Yellow/Orange Anya Pinel Lillian Ouellet Chyan Clement Boy’s Orange Theo Farnier Kaydan Kiddle Trenton Roy Women’s Yellow/Orange Annika Vaslamaki Shani Larrett Melissa Terris Mixed Green Delaney Schacher Jazmyn Maki Darwin Larrett Mixed Blue/Brown Jordan Knorz James Grer Women’s Brown Joceylin Prince Nadine Duclos Cindy Dupuis Mixed Nidan/Shodan Clarence Boutin Ryan Apnar Matt Larrett Mixed Kyu Shindo/Bo Cindy Dupuis Annika Vastamaki James Greer Men’s Nidan/Shodan Spencer Terris Hunter Schumacher Matt Larrett