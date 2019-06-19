Karate in Wawa Tournament – Results

Thanks to the support of their many sponsors, hard-working volunteers, and exceptional competitors, Michipicoten Wado Kai held their first Karate in Wawa Tournament. This marks the return of sport karate to Wawa and harkens back to a decade ago when they hosted their last Ken Brown Memorial Tournament. Organizer Matt Larrett explained, “It was such a treat to see the gathering of senior Wawa black belts, smiles of young competitors, and to hear the kind words of those who came out to support us.”
|Kumite Division
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Boy’s White/Yellow/Orange (7-10)
|Miguel LeFrancois
|Dexter Noseworthy
|Cooper Viel
|Boy’s Yellow (11-13)
|Carson White
|Auston Kraly
|Brycen Roy
|Men’s Yellow
|Dieter Baughon
|Kenny Brown
|Girl’s Yellow/Orange
|Lilllian Ouellet
|Chyann Clement
|Anya Pinel
|Boy’s Orange
|Trenton Roy
|Kaydan Kiddle
|Women’s Yellow/Orange
|Annika Vaslamaki
|Shani Larrett
|Melissa Terris
|Mixed Green
|Delaney Schacher
|Darwin Larrett
|Mixed Blue/Brown
|James Greer
|Jordan Knorz
|Cindy Dupuis
|Men’s Nidan/Shodan
|Spencer Terris
|Ryan Apnar
|Matt Larrett
|Kata Division
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Boy’s White/Yellow/Orange (7-10)
|Dexter Noseworthy
|Dexter Noseworthy
|James Maki
|Boy’s Yellow (11-13)
|Carson White
|Brycen Roy
|Men’s Yellow
|Dieter Baughon
|Kenny Brown
|Auston Kraly
|Girl’s Yellow/Orange
|Anya Pinel
|Lillian Ouellet
|Chyan Clement
|Boy’s Orange
|Theo Farnier
|Kaydan Kiddle
|Trenton Roy
|Women’s Yellow/Orange
|Annika Vaslamaki
|Shani Larrett
|Melissa Terris
|Mixed Green
|Delaney Schacher
|Jazmyn Maki
|Darwin Larrett
|Mixed Blue/Brown
|Jordan Knorz
|James Grer
|Women’s Brown
|Joceylin Prince
|Nadine Duclos
|Cindy Dupuis
|Mixed Nidan/Shodan
|Clarence Boutin
|Ryan Apnar
|Matt Larrett
|Mixed Kyu Shindo/Bo
|Cindy Dupuis
|Annika Vastamaki
|James Greer
|Men’s Nidan/Shodan
|Spencer Terris
|Hunter Schumacher
|Matt Larrett
This Media Release
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Karate in Wawa Tournament – Results - June 19, 2019
- Happenings at Wawa First United Church – June 19 - June 19, 2019
- From the Branch – June 19 - June 19, 2019