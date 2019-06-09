TIM002 UPDATE – June 9

Timmins Forest Fire 2 (referred to as TIM002) was confirmed on June 6, 2019.

This evening, June 9, 2019, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) estimated TIM002 to be 6,000 hectares.

The fire is approximately 4 kilometres west of the community of Gogama, and burning on the west side of Highway 144, running parallel to the roadway.

It’s a possibility that during the evening of June 9, 2019, the fire might cross over Highway 144 (moving in a northeasterly direction). Therefore, the Ontario Provincial Police have closed Highway 144 at the north intersection of Highway 661 and the south intersection of Highway 560.

The Gogama Local Services Board, in partnership with the Gogama Fire Department, are prepared to commence an evacuation based on the potential loss of power to the community and the eventuality of the loss of the community’s telecommunication services such as cellular and internet. As well, smoke could be a reason that an evacuation may occur.

The Gogama Local Services Board and the Gogama Fire Department are no requesting that members of the community, permanent residents as well as seasonal residents, begin gathering their essentials together including all medications. Should the evacuation begin this evening (June 9, 2019), Gogama’s Emergency vehicles will be using sirens and loudspeakers to advise of the beginning of the process. At that time, all evacuees will be required to stop at the Community Centre to provide their name and receive further direction.

The Gogama Fire Department will be staying behind to ensure properties are kept safe until their imminent departure is necessary.

The Gogama Local Services Board and the Gogama Fire Department are aware that Mattagami First Nation has declared a State of Emergency and planned evacuation, but please be assured, their evacuation is based solely on the amount of smoke that is currently in their community.

At this time, we would like to thank everyone in the community for your patience while we deal with this matter.