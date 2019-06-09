Mattagami First Nation Declares State of Emergency

Mattagami First Nation Emergency Management has declared a State of Emergency as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday Evening, June 9th, 2019 for Preventative Precautionary Measures to ensure all Community Members are safe.

TIM002 Fire is approximately 2,500 hectares.

Smoke is visible and power interruption is possible.

People on the evacuation list at this time will be people with illness; the elderly, parents with babies/young children and people without vehicles. Tisdale Bus Lines is here to provide transportation for those people without vehicles. Please report to the Mattagami Community Complex at 9:30 p.m. to register and receive more details.

All community members must report to the Mattagami Community Complex before leaving the community.