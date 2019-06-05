Between the Covers – June 3

AN AFTERNOON OF MUSIC featuring Isabella Imperatori and Doris Zagar! A huge thank you to Isabella and Doris for the wonderful Afternoon of Music held at the Wawa Public Library this past Saturday! We had a great crowd and we all had a fantastic time! You have beautiful voices ladies and we appreciate you sharing your time and your talent with us!

THE AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM continues until the end of June!! This program is open to children up to the age of 13. Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. We have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Clay Club on Wednesday, Drawing Club on Thursday and Game Club on Friday. The program runs from 3:30 – 4:30 pm. Please remember there is a limit of 10 per club and it is on a first come basis. For more information call Suzie at the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext. 290. Please remember the After School Program is free of charge!

T.D. SUMMER READING CLUB-The Wawa Public Library T.D. Summer Reading Club will begin on July 2nd, 2019. Our theme this summer is “Natural World”. On Tuesdays, we will have Summer Reading Club (English). From 10am-11am will be for children aged 3-6 and from 1:30pm-3pm will be for children aged 7+. On Wednesdays we will have Summer Reading Club (French). From 10am-11am will be for children aged 3-6 and from 1:30-3pm will be for children 7+. Thursdays will be Clay Club and we will have children 3-6 from 10am-11am and children aged 7+ from 1:30pm-2:30pm. Fridays will be Fun Day with Science Club from 10am-11am for children aged 7+ and Game Club from 1:30pm-2:30pm for children aged 6+. Please note that children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Registration forms are available at the Circulation Desk.

NEW BOOKS- Our New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are: “The Last Romantics” by Tara Conklin, “Someone Knows” by Lisa Scottoline and The Quintland Sisters” by Shelley Wood.

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF JUNE ARE; “Finding Gobi” by Dion Leonard, “Treasure Hunt” by John Lescroart, “A Circle of Wives” by Alice LaPlante and this week’s feature is “The Memory Keeper’s Daughter” by Kim Edwards. On a winter night in 1964, Dr. David Henry is forced by a blizzard to deliver his own twins. His son, born first, is perfectly healthy. Yet when his daughter is born, he sees immediately that she has Down’s Syndrome. Rationalizing it as a need to protect Norah, his wife, he makes a split-second decision that will alter all of their lives forever. He asks his nurse to take the baby away to an institution and never to reveal the secret. But Caroline, the nurse, cannot leave the infant. Instead, she disappears into another city to raise the child herself. So begins this story that unfolds over a quarter of a century – in which these two families, ignorant of each other, are yet bound by the fateful decision made that long-ago winter night. Norah Henry, who knows only that her daughter died at birth, remains inconsolable; her grief weighs heavily on their marriage. And Paul, their son, raises himself as best he can, in a house grown cold with mourning. Meanwhile, Phoebe, the lost daughter, grows from a sunny child to a vibrant young woman whose mother loves her as fiercely as if she were her own.

BOARD MEETING- The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on Monday, June 17th starting at5:00 pm at the Wawa Public Library. The meeting is open to the public and all are welcome to attend.