Fatal Collision Closes Hwy 17 west of Nairn Centre

On Monday, June 3, 2019, at approximately 1:39 p.m., members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the Nairn-Hyman Fire Department, the Baldwin Fire Department and the Lively Fire Department, responded to a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on Highway 17 in Nairn Township, Ontario, approximately 10 kilometers west of Nairn Centre.

Three people have been pronounced deceased. A fourth person has been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 17 will remain closed while OPP Technical Collision Investigators analyze the scene. There is no detour available. The OPP are asking for the public’s patience as there will be traffic delays during this investigation.