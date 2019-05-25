Fatal Collision between Commercial Motor Vehicle and pedestrian closes highway

At 10 a.m. Superior East OPP issued a media release. This morning, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 just south of White River, Ontario.

Community Safety/Media Relations Officer PC Trevor Tremblay stated “The collision occurred between a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and a pedestrian. The pedestrian is deceased as a result of the collision. A Technical Collision Investigator (TCI) and a Reconstructionist are currently processing the scene.”

Highway 17 was closed at 2:30 a.m. between Wawa and White River and will remain closed while the scene is being processed.

Updates will be posted as they become available.