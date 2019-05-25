At 10 a.m. Superior East OPP issued a media release. This morning, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 just south of White River, Ontario.
Community Safety/Media Relations Officer PC Trevor Tremblay stated “The collision occurred between a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and a pedestrian. The pedestrian is deceased as a result of the collision. A Technical Collision Investigator (TCI) and a Reconstructionist are currently processing the scene.”
Highway 17 was closed at 2:30 a.m. between Wawa and White River and will remain closed while the scene is being processed.
Updates will be posted as they become available.
Latest posts by BrenAdmin (see all)
- Fatal Collision between Commercial Motor Vehicle and pedestrian closes highway - May 25, 2019
- Winners of the WMHA Cash Draw are… - March 31, 2019
- Hwy 17 OPEN (Wawa to White River) - February 25, 2019