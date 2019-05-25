Breaking News

Fatal Collision between Commercial Motor Vehicle and pedestrian closes highway

Post Views: 2,228

At 10 a.m. Superior East OPP issued a media release. This morning, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 just south of White River, Ontario.

Community Safety/Media Relations Officer PC Trevor Tremblay stated “The collision occurred between a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and a pedestrian. The pedestrian is deceased as a result of the collision. A Technical Collision Investigator (TCI) and a Reconstructionist are currently processing the scene.”

Highway 17  was closed at 2:30 a.m. between Wawa and White River and will remain closed while the scene is being processed.

Updates will be posted as they become available.

BrenAdmin

Latest posts by BrenAdmin (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*