Police ask for assistance in Hwy 17 Fatal Collision

On May 25, 2019, at approximately 2:30 a.m., members of the Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 just south of the Town of White River, Ontario.

The collision occurred between a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and a pedestrian. The pedestrian is deceased as a result of the collision. A Technical Collision Investigator (TCI) and a Reconstructionist are currently processing the scene.

Highway 17 will remain closed between Wawa and White River, Ontario, for several hours while the scene is being processed. Updates will be posted as they become available.

The OPP is currently seeking further information on this collision. If you were travelling Highway 17 south of White River, Ontario, this morning between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., or have any information on this collision, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.