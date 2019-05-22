Northeast Fire Region Update

As of the early evening of May 22, there are no active wildland fires in the region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the region, except for parts of the Far North which are showing a high hazard.

Crews deployed to assist with flood response

There are 17 members of the Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services team currently deployed to assist with sandbagging efforts and the movement of water from low lying areas in various communities affected by flooding.

AFFES is also providing logistical support and equipment such as pumps and hose.

Assistance will continue until the situation stabilizes or assistance is no longer required.

Spring is grass fire season

Think wildland fires are just a problem in the summer? Think again. Spring is grass fire season and grass fires can spread rapidly. When performing spring yard clean up, seek alternatives to burning by considering composting or using your local landfill. Don’t be the reason behind a spring wildland fire this year.

Fire numbers and online information