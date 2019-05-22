Between the Covers – May 22

NEW BOOKS ON THE 7 DAY SHELF this week are; “Late in the Day” by Tessa Hadley, “The Mother-in-law” by Sally Hepworth and “Freefall” by Jessica Berry.

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF APRIL ARE; “The Wrong Side of Goodbye” by Michael Connelly, “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah, “What You Wish For” by Fern Michaels and this week’s feature is “Look For Me” by Lisa Gardner (from book jacket)

In #1 New York Times bestselling author Lisa Gardner’s latest twisty thrill ride, Detective D. D. Warren and “Find Her”‘s Flora Dane return in a race against the clock to either save a young girl’s life . . . or bring her to justice.

The home of a family of five is now a crime scene: four of them savagely murdered, one—a sixteen-year-old girl—missing. Was she lucky to have escaped? Or is her absence evidence of something sinister? Detective D. D. Warren is on the case—but so is survivor-turned-avenger Flora Dane. Seeking different types of justice, they must make sense of the clues left behind by a young woman who, whether as victim or suspect, is silently pleading, Look for me.

AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM is well underway but we always welcome new participants!! This is open to children up to the age of 13. Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. We have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Clay Club on Wednesday, Drawing Club on Thursday and Game Club on Friday. The program runs from 3:30 – 4:30 pm. Please note there is a limit of 10 children per club. For more information call Suzie at the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext 290. Please remember the After School Program is free of charge!

WELCOME BACK ZOE! Yes, Zoe is back for another summer coordinating the TD Summer Reading Club. She has many years of experience firstly coordinating the After School Program and then the Summer Program. Her many talents includes great imagination, friendly and outgoing. She has a definite passion for the arts, sewing and fashion and is very committed to the Wawa Public Library! We are very happy to have her back!

AN AFTERNOON OF MUSIC featuring Isabella Imperatori, on Saturday, May 25th from 1:30 pm until 3:30 pm at the Wawa Public Library! Save the Date on your calendar. This will be an excellent afternoon with a wonderful artist who has an amazing voice and talent! We hope to see you all there! You will not be disappointed! There is no cost for this event but donations are gratefully accepted.

BOARD MEETING: The Wawa Public Library next monthly Board Meeting will be held on Monday, May 27th, 2019 at the Wawa Public Library beginning at 7:00 pm. All are welcome to attend!

COLLECTION OF BOOKS: Come on in and check out our great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection and our growing Graphic Novel collection!

NEWSPAPERS: The Wawa Public Library receives weekly publication of the Algoma News as well as the Sault Star on a daily basis (no paper Sunday and Monday). This is another great reason to stop in and check out the Wawa Public Library. Please note that in order to avoid putting old newspapers in the landfill; we have a have a stack available for anyone who may need them for craft material, packing or for their woodstoves.