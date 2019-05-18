OPP Concentrating on “Big Four” for holiday weekend

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have been concentrating on the Canada Road Safety Week since May 14, 2019. This initiative continues until May 20, 2019, with a focus on increasing public awareness and compliance with traffic laws relating to the “Big Four” causal factors in motor vehicle collision fatalities, with the aim of saving lives.

The “Big Four” consists of alcohol/drug impaired, inattentive driving, aggressive driving and lack of occupant restraint. These high-risk behaviours account for the majority of motor vehicle collision fatalities and are completely preventable.

The Victoria Day Long Weekend initiative runs parallel with the Canada Road Safety Week beginning today May 17 until May 20, 2019. The Sudbury OPP members will be raising awareness of motorcycle and Off Road Vehicle (ORV) safety.

In 2018, the OPP in the North East Region (NER) investigated 2 motorcycle fatalities and 4 ORV fatalities.

Safe, defensive driving is paramount to reducing the number of motorcycle fatalities and serious injuries on our roads and highways.

Motorcyclists are more vulnerable than other drivers as they can be tougher to see than other vehicles and they lack characteristics that directly contribute to occupant safety, providing virtually no protection in a crash.

Motorists, share the road with motorcycles – in almost half of all motorcycle collisions, the motorist is at fault, not the motorcyclist.

Over one-third of motorcycle collisions are intersection related.

Motorcyclists should always ride at a speed appropriate for road and weather conditions as speeding and loss of control are major causes of motorcycle collisions.

OPP investigations into ORV collisions continue to show that alcohol consumption, lack of experience, high speed, lack of helmet use and overall carelessness are major contributing factors in severe injuries or deaths associated with this outdoor activity.

In addition to these two initiatives, the Sudbury OPP will also be focusing on Boat Safety Week starting tomorrow May 18 to May 24, 2019. In 2018, the OPP in North East Region (NER) investigated 12 boating fatalities.