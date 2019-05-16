Let’s talk mental health

On Tuesday, April 9th, students in the grade 11 English class at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) shared their knowledge of various mental health issues with fellow students and staff. With the help of teacher, Ms. Janie-Céleste Bédard, students developed communication tools to help them with their presentation. These presentations led to great discussions and exchanges between students.
