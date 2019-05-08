Between the Covers – May 8

NEW BOOKS–on the Seven Day Shelf this week are; “Wild Card” by Stuart Woods, “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, “Blessing in Disguise” by Danielle Steel and “The Dreamers” by Karen Thompson Walker.

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF MAY ARE; “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah, “Look for Me” by Lisa Gardner, “What You Wish For” by Fern Michaels and this week’s feature is “The Wrong Side of Goodbye” by Michael Connelly (from book jacket)

Harry Bosch is California’s newest private investigator. He doesn’t advertise, he doesn’t have an office, and he’s picky about who he works for, but it doesn’t matter. His chops from thirty years with the LAPD speak for themselves.

Soon one of Southern California’s biggest moguls comes calling. The reclusive billionaire is nearing the end of his life and is haunted by one regret. When he was young, he had a relationship with a Mexican girl, his great love. But soon after becoming pregnant, she disappeared. Did she have the baby? And if so, what happened to it?

Desperate to know whether he has an heir, the dying magnate hires Bosch, the only person he can trust. With such a vast fortune at stake, Harry realizes that his mission could be risky not only for himself but for the one he’s seeking. But as he begins to uncover the haunting story–and finds uncanny links to his own past–he knows he cannot rest until he finds the truth.

At the same time, unable to leave cop work behind completely, he volunteers as an investigator for a tiny cash-strapped police department and finds himself tracking a serial rapist who is one of the most baffling and dangerous foes he has ever faced.

UPCOMING EVENTS

AN AFTERNOON OF MUSIC featuring Isabella Imperatori, on Saturday, May 25th from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Wawa Public Library! Save the Date on your calendar. This will be an excellent afternoon with a wonderful artist who has an amazing voice and talent! We hope to see you all there! You will not be disappointed! There is no cost for this event but donations are gratefully accepted.

WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING – The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on May 27th starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Wawa Public Library. Everyone is welcome to attend.