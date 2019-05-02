The Wawa Ice Fishing Derby Makes donation to the LDHC Foundation

On Sunday, April 28th, the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation held its annual Donor Recognition Celebration. Gratitude was expressed to donors and the names newly inscribed on the In Memory Donor Board were respectfully acknowledged.

During its 10thAnniversary year, the Foundation has much to celebrate. Over $442,700 has been donated to the hospital for the purchase of medical equipment and other health care enhancements needed to help provide excellent client care. The Foundation has been able to do this because of the “Generous Hearts” who make donations and who support the Foundation’s annual fundraisers. A huge thank you goes out to the Foundation’s donors and supporters.

A message from Kadean Ogilvie-Pinter was shared with all in attendance. Dr. Switzer also addressed the audience with a heartfelt message of thanks on behalf of the medical staff.

Thank you President Scott Popert for presenting a donation of $2,800 at the reception. The Foundation extends a huge thank you to the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby organization who has supported the hospital foundation annually. To date, the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby has donated over $25,000 to the Foundation to be used to enhance local health care in Wawa and surrounding area.

The Foundation is most appreciative of the continued support provided by groups such as the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby. For more information contact Crystal Lutz at 705 856 2335 x 3219.

Generous Hearts – the key to a healthy future.