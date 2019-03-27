Between the Covers – March 27

NEW BOOKS–on the Seven Day Shelf this week are: “Abandoned” by Allison Brennan; “A Serial Killer’s Daughter” by Kerri Rawson; “A lethal Legacy” by Heather Graham and “We Must Be Brave” by Frances Liardet.

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH ARE: “Mary Mary” by James Patterson; “The Keeper of Lost Causes” by Jussi Adler-Olsen; “The Girl Who Stopped Swimming” by Joshilyn Jackson and this week’s feature is “The Stranger” by Harlan Coben.

The Stranger appears out of nowhere, perhaps in a bar, or a parking lot, or at the grocery store. His identity is unknown. His motives are unclear. His information is undeniable. Then he whispers a few words in your ear and disappears, leaving you picking up the pieces of your shattered world.

Adam Price has a lot to lose: a comfortable marriage to a beautiful woman; two wonderful sons; and all the trappings of the American Dream: a big house; a good job; a seemingly perfect life.

Then he runs into the Stranger. When he learns a devastating secret about his wife, Corinne, he confronts her, and the mirage of perfection disappears as if it never existed at all. Soon Adam finds himself tangled in something far darker than even Corinne’s deception, and realizes that if he doesn’t make exactly the right moves, the conspiracy he’s stumbled into will not only ruin lives—it will end

them.

NATIONAL LIBRARY WEEK– We are celebrating National Library Week from April 7thto April 13, 2019! Be sure to watch for notifications, in the weeks to come, all of the activities happening at the Wawa Public Library!

COFFEE AND CULTURE NIGHT- On April the 8th, 2019 we will be hosting a Coffee and Culture Night. We have invited a number of our local authors and artisans to come in and set up and display their work. The artists will be able to talk about their works and they will have items available to purchase. We invite you to come in and check out the local talent and your local library!

BOOK SALE: We will have our Book Sale starting Tuesday, April 9thand going until Saturday, April 13thfrom 11:00 until closing. Come on in and help support your Wawa Public Library and help us celebrate National Library Week!

SLEEPY TIME STORY TIME: Our next Sleepy Time Story Time will be held in on Thursday April 11, 2019! To help celebrate National Library Week, we will be reading “Library Lion” written by Michelle Knudsen. As always, there will be a fun craft and a healthy snack! Please join us and help celebrate your local library! Please remember this is an interactive program and parents must accompany their children!