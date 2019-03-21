LAMONTAGNE, Raymond “Ray” Joseph

Suddenly at his home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 68 years. Beloved husband of Judy for 46 years. Loving father of Sharon Campbell (Will) and Jen Lamontagne (Kurt Geldart). Proud grandfather of Laura, Adam, Maysen and Jake. Dear brother of Victor (late Madge), Barbara Fortin (late René), Diane Lafond (late Yvon), Donald (Suzanne), Brian (Pauline), late Bernice Dupuis (late Roger), late Francis “Bud”, late Suzanne Cloutier (late Léo-Paul) and the late Rosemarie Généreux (late Henri). He will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews and friends.

Ray is now reunited with his special friend “Mr. Butch” and his other close family and friends who have gone before him.

A celebration of Ray’s life will be held at St. Monica’s Church on Tuesday, March 26 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Michael Asorgoe officiating.

Memorial donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the Lady Dunn Health Centre would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., www.kerryfuneralhome.ca