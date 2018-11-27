BOUCHARD, Maurice Raymond “Butch”

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Sunday, November 25, 2018, at the age of 89 years. Dear son of the late Joseph and Blanche (nee Tessier) Bouchard. Butch was one of eight children and all have predeceased him but one sister. He will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Long Term Care staff, doctors and nurses for all of their care given to Butch over the last eight years that LTC was Butch’s home.

At Butch’s request, there will not be any funeral services. Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Long Term Care would be appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to the P.M. Gilmartin Funeral Home Ltd.