Between the Covers – March 20

This week’s new books are: “Missing Daughter” by Rick Mofina, “The Uninhabitable Earth” by David Wallace Wells, “The Conspiracy” by Kat Martin, “All the Wrong Places” by Joy Fielding.

March Staff Picks – “The Keeper of Lost Causes” by Jussi Adler Olsen, “The Stranger” by Harlan Coben, “The Girl who Stopped Swimming” by Joshilyn Jackson and this week’s feature is “Mary Mary” by James Patterson. (from book jacket)

FBI Agent Alex Cross is on vacation with his family in Disneyland when he gets a call from the Director. A well-known actress was shot outside her home in Beverly Hills. Shortly afterward, an editor for the Los Angeles Times receives an e-mail describing the murder in vivid details. Alex quickly learns that this is not an isolated incident. The killer, known as Mary Smith, has done this before and plans to kill again.

Right from the beginning, this case is like nothing Alex has ever been confronted with before. Is this the plan of an obsessed fan or a spurned actor, or is it part of something much more frightening? Now members of Hollywood’s A-list fear they’re next on Mary’s list, and the case grows by blockbuster proportions as the LAPD and FBI scramble to find a pattern before Mary can send one more chilling update.

National Library Week is coming in April 7th- April 13th, 2019. Watch for more activities coming to the Wawa Public Library during National Library Week!

Our Afterschool Program is well under way but we always welcome new participants!! This is open to children up to the age of 13. Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. We have Story and Craft Club on Tuesday, Clay Club on Wednesday, Drawing Club on Thursday and Game Club on Friday. The program runs from 3:30 – 4:30 pm. For more information call Suzie at the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext 290. Please remember the After School Program is free of charge!

Our next Sleepy Time Story Time will be held in April!! Stay tuned for more details!

The Wawa Public Library next monthly Board Meeting will be held on Monday April 15th, 2019 at the Wawa Public Library beginning at 7:00pm. All are welcome to attend!

The Wawa Public Library welcomes the donation of gently used DVDs and books! What we don’t catalogue we put in our book sale. Thank you in advance for supporting the library!