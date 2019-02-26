SE OPP Wawa – Wawa Man Charged with Spousal Threat & Assault

On February 25, 2019, at approximately 4:40 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute in the Town of Wawa, Ontario.

As a result of the investigation, a 47-year-old male, from Wawa, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal (two counts), contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC),

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario on April 8, 2019. The OPP will not be releasing the name in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Victims in abusive relationships are not alone. If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, there are local resources here to help. You can visit the Victim Services of Algoma website at: www.victimservicesalgoma.ca.